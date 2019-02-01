Coast Guard searching for downed plane off Palm Beach coast

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A small plane has reportedly gone down about 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a Piper PA-32, a single-engine propeller plane, that went down around 3:25 p.m., Friday.

UPDATE: #BreakingNews The @USCG is responding to a downed Piper N3016L aircraft 23 miles east of Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/UKrkas0HF1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 1, 2019

Officials said two adults and two dogs were on board the aircraft, and they are actively searching for survivors.

