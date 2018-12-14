Coast Guard searches for overboard passenger on Carnival Victory cruise

MIAMI (WSVN) - A search at sea is underway to find a passenger who went overboard while on a Carnival Cruise ship.

U.S. Coast Guard have spent nearly 12 hours searching south of Islamorada where officials believe the man fell into the water while on the Carnival Victory, Friday.

The cruise ship docked at PortMiami Friday afternoon. However, the search for the passenger continues.

This is the 26 year old man who reportedly went overboard on the Carnival Victory. Is still missing. Passengers say these photos were shared by crew members around the ship in hopes of finding him (@wsvn) pic.twitter.com/q240XiC7HX — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 14, 2018

According to people on board the ship, the captain announced that a passenger was missing around 4 a.m.

At the time, the Victory was nearly at PortMiami. About 30 minutes later, the vessel had to be turned around for the search.

Passengers said they were asked to stay inside their rooms.

Carnival shared pictures of the missing man prior to the search in the hopes that he was spotted on the ship. The captain later confirmed that he went overboard.

“The captain came on and said they confirmed that someone had gone overboard,” said passenger Anthony Divizio. “They had video of it. They had confirmed that way that he had gone overboard, and that we were returning to the ocean with the Coast Guard. Once we got out there, he said they were beginning and continuing a recovery operation.”

The Carnival Victory was scheduled to take on new passengers for a cruise Friday morning. Those passengers were delayed about 10 hours.

The Coast Guard continues to search for the man who went overboard.

