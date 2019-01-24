Coast Guard searches for crewmember missing from cruise

MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember from a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says the Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas alerted authorities early Thursday that a 26-year-old crewmember had gone overboard.

The ship was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Hillsboro Inlet.

No information about the crewmember was immediately available from the cruise line.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.