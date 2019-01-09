Coast Guard saves 3 after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

OFF THE COAST OF SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Three people were saved by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized in the Florida Keys.

The crew found the three individuals six miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Wednesday.

One man was on the hull of the boat upon discovery.

The other two individuals were in the water and hanging onto the boat.

All three people were safely brought back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

