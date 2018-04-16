Coast Guard rescues sick man from cruise ship near Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a 41-year-old man on a cruise ship near Marathon.

Crews responded to the Norwegian Getaway early Monday after reports of a crew member suffering from internal issues.

Ultimately, crews from Air Station Miami hoisted the patient from the cruise liner and took him back to the station, where he was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.