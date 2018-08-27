Coast Guard rescues man missing at sea in Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a man who was reported missing at sea in the Florida Keys.

The 62-year-old man was reported missing by his son after he didn’t come back from a late night sail.

After searching the area, officials found the man’s 10-foot sail boat a couple miles north of Islamorada, Monday morning.

The man was reported safe with no injuries.

