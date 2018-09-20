Coast Guard rescues man from water in Florida Keys

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man needed rescuing from the water in the Florida Keys.

U.S. Coast Guard officials pulled a man out of the water near Marathon, Thursday.

The unidentified man was heard yelling for help when officials rescued him and took him to be inspected by paramedics.

It remains unclear how he ended up in the water or for how long he was struggling.

He was not seriously hurt.

