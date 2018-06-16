FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a family of six after, officials said, their boat ran aground near Fort Myers, Friday evening.
The crew responded to a distress call after the vessel got stranded in a sandbar about four miles southwest of Sanibel Island, just after 7:30 p.m.
Crews tranported the Cape Coral residents, made up of four adults and two children, to a nearby rescue station.
No injuries were reported.
