FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a family of six after, officials said, their boat ran aground near Fort Myers, Friday evening.

The crew responded to a distress call after the vessel got stranded in a sandbar about four miles southwest of Sanibel Island, just after 7:30 p.m.

#Watch Fort Myers Beach @USCG assist 4 adults, 2 children after boat runs aground near Sanibel Island, FL. More >> https://t.co/GZ5pKp2Khm pic.twitter.com/mvwMvQ6Sqe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 16, 2018

Crews tranported the Cape Coral residents, made up of four adults and two children, to a nearby rescue station.

No injuries were reported.

