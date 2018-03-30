Coast Guard rescues 8 stranded boaters off North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of a group of boaters who were stranded off the coast of North Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the group had been stranded in the water for hours, Friday.

“There were eight people on board, including three women and five men — all adults,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Andrea Hahn.

The group’s boat had begun taking on water about 14 miles east of North Miami Beach.

“The seas are rough today, but the length of the vessel being 65 feet, they could handle that,” Hahn said. “Again, the captain utilized every safety precaution that he had to the fullest extent — inflatable raft, [personal flotation devices], an [emergency position indicating radio beacon], a cellphone and a VHF [radio].”

No injuries were reported.

