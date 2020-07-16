Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking vessel off Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

U.S. Coast Guard crews have rescued three people from a sinking boat off the coast of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and USCG crews responded to a call about a sinking vessel about 4.5 miles south of the park just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD captured a USCG search plane also responding to the scene.

#UPDATE @USCGSoutheast Station Miami Beach and Fireboat 73 rescue crews launched about 7:30 a.m. and rescued the 3 people aboard the Grady White. They are reported in good health. The boat will be towed back to shore. #SAR pic.twitter.com/SEGL6C567u — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 16, 2020

Three victims were rescued from a Grady-White boat and are said to be in good health.

The boat has since been towed to shore.

