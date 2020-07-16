Coast Guard rescues 3 from sinking vessel off Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

U.S. Coast Guard crews have rescued three people from a sinking boat off the coast of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and USCG crews responded to a call about a sinking vessel about 4.5 miles south of the park just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday.
7SkyForce HD captured a USCG search plane also responding to the scene.
Three victims were rescued from a Grady-White boat and are said to be in good health.
The boat has since been towed to shore.
