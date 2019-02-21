Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking boat near Key largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking vessel near Key Largo.

Crews responded to the 36-foot sailboat named “No Worries” at around 4 a.m. Thursday when passengers reported they were taking on water and on the verge of capsizing.

Rescue crews used a boat and helicopter to rescue 40-year-old Eric Kample and 56-year-old Robert Pflugh.

Both men were not injured.

