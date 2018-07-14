ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two people after their boat capsized near Islamorada.

Rescuers were alerted about the overturned vessel near Whale Harbor by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, just after 11:15 a.m., Saturday.

When the crew reached the 24-foot center console pleasure craft, they found a boater standing on the hull and the other clinging to a water jug.

Officials said both boaters were wearing life jackets and are going to be OK.

It remains unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.