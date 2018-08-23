Coast Guard rescues 1, searches for missing diver

NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A diver that was in danger at sea was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Clearwater.
Coast Guard crews hoisted the 34-year-old diver to safety after receiving a distress call from a dive boat operator, Wednesday. That operator said another man, 57-year-old Terry Hayes, went missing.
Thirty-four-year-old Michael Pavlich has been flown back to shore.
Multiple air and boat crews are working together in the search for the missing 57-year-old, Thursday.
