Coast Guard rescues 1, searches for missing diver

NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A diver that was in danger at sea was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Clearwater.

Coast Guard crews hoisted the 34-year-old diver to safety after receiving a distress call from a dive boat operator, Wednesday. That operator said another man, 57-year-old Terry Hayes, went missing.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Pavlich has been flown back to shore.

#Watch @USCG Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew hoist missing 34yo diver 30mi W of Hudson, FL. Crews continue search in same area for missing 57yo diver. More >> https://t.co/qI1HBjHcsY pic.twitter.com/dJTJNf9GFp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 23, 2018

Multiple air and boat crews are working together in the search for the missing 57-year-old, Thursday.

