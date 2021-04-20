Coast Guard repatriates 23 Cuban migrants after 3 ship sightings in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard members have repatriated 23 Cuban migrants after three different sightings at sea.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers reported the first group near Key Largo last Wednesday.

A Coast Guard plane spotted another 15-foot vessel southeast of Marathon, Friday.

A third boat was spotted by a good Samaritan 70 miles south of Key West.

