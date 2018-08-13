Coast Guard repatriates 17 Cuban migrants

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard intercepted a small boat with over a dozen Cuban migrants near Marathon.

Seventeen Cuban migrants were repatriated on Monday after the Coast Guard found the small boat Friday.

When the migrants were on board the Coast Guard cutters, the 15 men and two women were given food, water and medical attention.

They were then repatriated.

