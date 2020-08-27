Coast Guard prepares to offload nearly 30,000 lbs of drugs at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to offload thousands of pounds of drugs intercepted at sea.

USCG crews recent drug busts led to Thursday’s offloading of approximately 30,000 pounds of narcotics at Port Everglades.

The drugs intercepted included around 11,500 pounds of cocaine and nearly 17,000 pounds of marijuana.

Officials estimate the total worth of the drugs to be at nearly $228 million.

The offloading is a result of multiple Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea interdictions.

