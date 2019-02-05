Coast Guard offloads over 34,000 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is preparing to offload approximately 34,780 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades.

Set to take place Tuesday morning, the offloading represents 21 separate drug interdiction operations that happened at sea by different Coast Guard crews.

“I am extremely proud of all the women and men that contributed to the mission success,” said Commanding Officer Michael Sharp. “It is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere.”

The cocaine busts happened off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The cocaine seized is estimated to be worth $466 million wholesale.

