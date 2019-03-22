Coast Guard offloads over 20,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is preparing to offload over 20,000 pounds of cocaine.

Officials returned from a drug bust to the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach on Friday morning.

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa plans on offloading over 27,000 pounds of cocaine at the base.

The amount of cocaine seized from 12 separate suspected drug smuggling vessels is estimated to be worth $360 million wholesale.

The cocaine busts were conducted off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

