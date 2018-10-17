Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine, marijuana in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard offloaded nearly two tons of drugs in Miami Beach, Tuesday.

Over 3,500 pounds of cocaine and marijuana was found on three smuggling vessels in the Caribbean over the last couple of months.

“The contraband landed by the Bernard C. Webber crew is a testament to the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. law enforcement agencies and international partners working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region and into the United States,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Montes, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard 7th District.

The drugs have an estimated value of $47 million.

