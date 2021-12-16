PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $200 million worth of illegal narcotics at Port Everglades.

More than 17,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana were offloaded at the port, Wednesday, after 45 days of patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Officials said $236 million worth of illegal narcotics were seized at sea.

The crew prevented 17 suspected drug traffickers from smuggling the drugs.

