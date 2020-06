VENICE, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews medevaced a man off the coast of Venice.

Crews responded to the mayday call 131 miles west of Venice at approximately 9 p.m., Sunday.

The 23-year-old man reportedly sustained a moray eel bite and was transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

