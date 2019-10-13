Coast Guard medevacs man near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Coast Guard crews medevaced a man to Tierra Verde, Florida.

Crews responded to a mayday call approximately 33 miles offshore from Fort DeSoto at around 6:30 a.m., Sunday.

A good Samaritan was able to make contact with the man on board a 27-foot fishing vessel before USCG crews arrived on scene.

The man was suffering from abdominal pain and weakness and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

