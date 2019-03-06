Coast Guard interdicts 23 illegal migrants near Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard interdicted 23 illegal migrants 11 miles east of Pompano Beach.

The Bernard C. Webber of the Coast Guard interdicted the migrants of multiple nationalities after they attempted to enter the U.S. illegally on Saturday.

Among the migrants on board the cruiser were three Chinese women who were interdicted by the Coast Guard less than a year ago.

In total, six people on board were Chinese, one was Guyanese, another was Colombian and 15 were Haitian.

Out of the 15 Haitians interdicted, three were minors.

Border Patrol took custody of six of the migrants as Homeland Security investigates the case.

On Sunday, the 17 other passengers were transferred to the Royal Bahamian Defense Force and child services in Freeport, Bahamas.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.