Coast Guard interdicts 11 migrants, 3 suspected smugglers off coast of Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard has interdicted 11 migrants and three suspected smugglers off the coast of Boca Raton.

A Coast Guard plane spotted the boat overnight Saturday, about nine miles east of Boca Raton.

On board the boat were two Dominican migrants, nine Ecuadorian migrants and three suspected smugglers. All 14 were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

