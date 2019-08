HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a boat with migrants approximately 30 miles east of Hollywood.

Six people were found on board the vessel on Tuesday, including three Brazilian individuals and one Jamaican.

Officials believe the other two people were smugglers.

Crew members turned the six people over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

