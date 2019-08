OFF KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard have stopped dozens of Cuban migrants at sea near Key West.

The Coast Guard intercepted their wooden vessel five miles south of Key West, Saturday.

Twenty-seven migrants from Cuba were on board the boat, and they will be sent back to the island.

