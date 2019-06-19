Coast Guard holds change of command ceremony in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony to announce a new change in command for the Seventh District.

The ceremony took place at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka on Wednesday morning.

Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones relieved Rear Adm. Peter J. Brown as the commander of the district.

Jones was a former military advisor to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Brown is set to transfer to headquaters Washington D.C. to work as a deputy assistant to the president, the Department of Homeland Security and the counterterrorism advisor.

