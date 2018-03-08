Coast Guard helicopter strikes bird, makes emergency landing in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made an emergency landing in Key Biscayne after striking a bird.

According to the USCG, their MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was on a routine flight Thursday morning when the pilot was forced to land along Key Biscayne due to possible damage caused after hitting a bird.

On board the helicopter were two pilots, a flight mechanic and rescue swimmer. No injuries were reported, USCG said in a statement.

Officials were assessing the damage before the helicopter safely departed just before 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.