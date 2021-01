MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard halted an illegal charter in Miami Beach.

A 63-foot yacht was stopped on Tuesday.

A total of 11 people were on board, two of them being children. They were described as “passengers for hire.”

Owners of the yacht could face a $60,000 civil penalty.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.