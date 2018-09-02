WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver who was reported missing off West Palm Beach was located and pulled to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with a good Samaritan, saved the 33-year-old man one mile north of the Lake Worth Inlet, Sunday.

The Coast Guard received a report that the man’s 36-foot diving boat was missing. They sent out the information, and that led to the rescue.

Crews returned the diver to his vessel with no reported injuries.

