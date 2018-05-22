MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan came to the rescue of two men after their boat capsized off the Florida Keys, Monday morning.

According to officials, the good Samaritan alerted the Coast Guard that he had found a 16-foot skiff capsized near John Sawyer Bank, about three miles north of Marathon, just after 11:45 a.m.

The good Samaritan said he had pulled one of the victims from the water.

#BREAKING @USCG crews from Key West, Marathon and Miami, along with a good Sam rescue 2 people 3 miles N of Marathon!

Read about the rescue https://t.co/BLyIII0wEF pic.twitter.com/5RSN9YpErw — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 21, 2018

Coast Guard crews located the second victim about two miles from the capsized vessel and pulled him to safety.

The victims, who were visiting from Chicago, were taken to a nearby hospital.

