Coast Guard, FWC rescues man stranded on boat off coast of Biscayne Bay

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Both the Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue of a boater stranded off the coast of Biscayne Bay.

Crews found the 34-year-old boater after his ex-wife reported that he hadn’t returned after spending some time out on the water, Tuesday, at around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were able to locate the boater on his disabled vessel, about an hour after responding.

An FWC boat towed the man’s boat back to shore.

The boater is expected to be OK.

