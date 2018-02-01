LOWER MATECUMBE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located a man and a woman who had gone missing at sea off the Florida Keys, Thursday.

According to Coast Guard officials, crews located the boaters a mile north of Lower Matecumbe Key.

Officials said they had received a report of an unmanned adrift vessel with a swim ladder in the down position, just before 5:30 p.m., indicating they were in the water without personal flotation devices.

FWC vessels and a Coast Guard helicopters located both of them just after 7:20 p.m.

.@USCG and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued two people from the water today. Read more here https://t.co/1xmN4eYgp8 pic.twitter.com/1HPm5C3aYA — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 2, 2018

The boaters were taken to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard Sea Base Station.

Their rented vessel was later towed to a nearby marina.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and rescue efforts.

