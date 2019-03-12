Coast Guard crews intercept Cuban migrants 50 miles from Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a 30-foot boat making its way to Florida with 26 Cuban migrants on board.

The boat was stopped nearly 50 miles from the Florida Keys around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said one migrant was transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further investigation.

The other 25 migrants returned to Cuba on board the Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore.

