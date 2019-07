BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – More than a dozen migrants were stopped at sea off Boynton Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard found a boat with 14 Haitians and Dominicans on board.

Some of the migrants were turned over to Bahamian authorities.

The others — including the suspected smuggler — were taken into custody by U.S. Homeland Security.

