Coast Guard continues search for missing plane last seen off Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard are continuing their search for a missing plane that was last seen off the coast of Boca Raton.

Coast Guard officials said Saturday morning crews and partner agencies are searching for a 1991 Lancair 320 with one person on board.

The aircraft was last seen around 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

If you have any information on this case, contact Coast Guard D7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.