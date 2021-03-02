Coast Guard calls off search for missing pilot last seen off Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing pilot last seen off Boca Raton.

Brenden Spratt, 87, was flying a small plane last Friday morning when it disappeared around 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

Over the weekend, crews worked to find the missing pilot and his plane.

The search was called off Monday night after days of searching nearly 16,000 square miles.

Rescue crews did not locate any debris.

