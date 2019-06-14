Co-worker of Miami Norland High School employee charged with her murder

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A co-worker at the school Kameela Russell worked at has been charged with her murder.

According to the Miami Herald, 39-year-old Ernest Joseph Roberts was arrested early Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder.

He was reportedly a former assistant principal at Miami Norland Senior High School.

The 41-year-old mother of two also worked at the school as a test chairperson.

She was last seen on May 15 before her body was found nearly two weeks later floating in a canal.

The canal, located in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 15th Avenue, is less than a block away from the driveway of her aunt’s home where she was last seen.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, she suffered a blunt head injury.

