CNN to hold town hall with students and Florida’s politicians

(CNN) — Last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has set off a national discussion on gun laws and how to keep communities safe.

On Wednesday, CNN will air a nationally televised town hall to be held with students, parents and community members as well as some Florida’s politicians called “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action.”

The town hall will be from 9 to 11 p.m. ET at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. The event will be available on air as well as on CNN.com.

US Rep. Ted Deutch and Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio have accepted invitations to participate in the town hall. The National Rifle Association also agreed to participate, and national spokeswoman Dana Loesch will represent the organization.

Several students, including Kevin Trejos, Ryan Deitsch, Alfonso Calderon, Chris Grady and Emma Gonzalez, said they will attend the event to be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper. Some young survivors of the February 14 shooting are demanding change to prevent such attacks from happening again.

Trump, governor decline invitations

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott were offered the opportunity to participate in the town hall and take questions from the students and the Stoneman Douglas community by appearing live from Washington and Tallahassee, CNN said.

Both declined to appear in person as well as via live remote.

Scott has said he would be unable to attend because he would be working on legislative solutions in Tallahassee. On Tuesday, he held a roundtable discussion on school safety and gun policy with state leaders and was set to meet with students Wednesday.

Trump declined an invitation to speak to the students and parents. He was expected to hold a listening session Wednesday with high school students and teachers affected by the mass shooting.

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Florida Senate President Joe Negron both declined to participate in person.

