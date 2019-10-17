Closures continue along NB I-95 from I-395 to SR 112 due to construction

MIAMI (WSVN) - A section of Interstate 95 in Miami will be shut down overnight as construction in the area continues.

All northbound lanes from I-395 to State Road 112 will be shut down starting at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The roadway will reopen Friday at 5:30 a.m.

Detours will be posted as crews work to install new highway signs.

The closures are part of Connecting Miami, a five-year, $800 million-plus project that aims to improve the way drivers travel in South Florida.

