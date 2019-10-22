Closures continue along I-95 SB lanes due to roadway construction project

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect closures overnight on the southbound Interstate 95 lanes as construction along the Miami roadway continues.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes from State Road 836 to State Road 112 will be shut down.

The roads will reopen Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.

Detours will be posted as crews work to install new highway signs.

The closures are part of a five-year, $800 million-plus project that aims to improve the way drivers travel in South Florida.

