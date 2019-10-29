Closures along NB I-95 lanes continue on Tuesday night

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers hitting the road on Tuesday night should be aware of closures along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Starting at 11:30 p.m, the northbound lanes from I-395 to I-95 will be shut down until 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The Northwest Eighth Street ramp to northbound I-95 will be also be closed.

Two northbound I-95 lanes from Northwest Second Street to 11th Terrace will be shut down starting at 10 p.m., Tuesday.

The two lanes will be shut down again at 10 p.m., Thursday, and at 11 p.m. on Friday.

