Closing arguments to begin in case of tourist run over by Fort Lauderdale beach patrol

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Closing arguments are expected to be heard in the case of a North Carolina woman who was run over by a Fort Lauderdale beach patrol vehicle while sunbathing on the beach.

They lawyers are expected to make their final statements Thursday afternoon before handing over the decision to a jury.

Rinda Mizelle was vacationing in 2012 when the incident took place. She was lying on the sand with her shorts covering her face before a lifeguard in a patrol vehicle drove over her.

Mizelle said she suffered permanent damage as a result of the accident, and she is in constant pain, but the city claims she has full range of motion, and she has no scars from the incident.

However, Mizelle said she needs shots to deal with the discomfort from her injuries, and the shots themselves are painful.

“It’s a shooting pain. They have to, they put the needle in three times,” she said. “They put it in, and they shoot some of that cortisone lava, and you can see it on the screen, and then they take the needle out, and they put it in again, and then they take it out, and they put it in again. I don’t know why it hurts but the cortisone itself, as it’s shooting through you.”

The trial has taken a lunch recess and is expected to meet again at around 1:30 p.m. That’s when closing arguments are expected to be heard.

