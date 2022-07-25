FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On the final day of former BSO deputy Christopher Krickovich‘s trial, the jury can make their verdict.

The attorneys made their closing arguments on Monday morning.

The state argued Krickovich used excessive force while arresting then 15-year-old Delucca Rolle at a Tamarac McDonald’s after a fight broke out back in April of 2019.

Justin McCormack spoke to the jury on behalf of the state.

“Police come to bad situations,” said McCormack. “They see violence, but that doesn’t give them permission to use violence when making arrests.”

A lawyer speaking on behalf of the defense made their case on the fights that broke out in the area almost daily.

“The law in the state of Florida is that Chris Krickovich’s actions that day were 100% legal [and] 100% justifiable,” said the lawyer.

Krickovich was charged with misdemeanor battery for the arrest which was caught on multiple cameras, including bodycams worn by police.

Among the people that testified was BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, along with other deputies. They were asked about their experience when they responded to violent outbreaks in the Tamarac shopping center.

“He didn’t have to use any of the force that he used,” said McCormack.

“He did what he was taught to do,” said the defense lawyer. “How can that be a criminal act?”

The jury will deliberate until they reach a verdict.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.