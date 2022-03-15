FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lawyers are gearing up to close the case in the retrial of infamous Broward County inmate Dayonte Resiles.

The closing statements were read on Tuesday and the jury could be deciding Resiles’ fate within the next few hours.

“I can’t show you a video of the defendant committing this offence, because there isn’t one, but the science sees him there,” said prosecutor Maria Schneider.

Resiles is accused of murdering 59-year-old Jill Su in her Davie home back in September of 2014.

Police said Resiles was at the residence in an attempt to burglarize the home, but found Su inside.

He is accused stabbing her to death.

Her son, Justin Su, later found her in the bathtub with her hands and her ankles bound.

“Face down in this bathtub that’s just full of blood,” Justin said.

Resiles’ DNA was found at the crime scene. He was then arrested and charged with murder.

Two years later, while still in custody, Resiles fled a Broward courtroom during a routine hearing.

He was on the run for six days before police found him in a hotel room.

His first trial was held in 2021 and ended in a mistrial.

The foreperson of the jury told 7News that several jurors refused to convict Resiles based on the color of his skin.

“I’m staring at the judge and at the clerk, and we’re locking eyes and I’m looking at each one of them,” the foreperson said, “and they’re just waiting for my verdict — either yes I agree or no, and I just couldn’t and that’s why I said, ‘No.'”

If Resiles is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

