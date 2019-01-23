Close to 20 vehicles burglarized in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police are investigating after reports of around 20 vehicles burglarized in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident is believed to have started around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 125th Street.

The cars had broken windows, and according to authorities, credit cards, wallets and a security guard’s firearm were among the items taken.

Abraham Gonzalez, a victim of the burglaries, said, “It sucks, man. It sucks. This is horrible.”

He was among the many residents in the neighborhood who woke up to see the damage the smash and grab left behind.

Another victim, Jennifer Vazquez, said, “I come outside, and my car is broken. It breaks my heart because for one, my kids were late to school and then they stole all the stuff inside the vehicle.”

“They break my car first and the next one, my daughter car,” added victim Errol Bryant. “All three cars here break.”

“You work so hard everyday to get up, to do what you got to do and you see people doing this. I mean, it has to stop. We have 20 vehicles, 20 victims or more right now” said Vazquez. “My sister’s stuff was stolen. My stuff was stolen. We had the car prepared for my mother to go to the hospital today, her first day of chemo, and to see this, it just hurts.”

Police have not released how many suspects they are looking for as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.