Climate change forcing Florida Keys to raise roads

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Climate change is forcing people in the Florida Keys to spend millions of dollars to raise some of their roads as sea levels rise.

The Miami Herald reports Monroe County will elevate the most flood-prone roads in two neighborhoods in Key Largo and Big Pine, while collecting and treating stormwater runoff as well.

County sustainability program manager Rhonda Haag says half of the 300 miles (480 kilometers) of county roads are susceptible to rising sea levels in the next 20 years. Early estimates show raising one-third of a mile of road above sea level could cost $1 million dollars in Key Largo and more than $2.5 million in Big Pine.

