Clevelander South Beach temporarily halting food and beverage operations due to safety concerns

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Clevelander South Beach has announced they will be temporarily halting their food and beverage operations due to safety concerns.

7News cameras captured empty tables and folded umbrellas at the popular Ocean Drive spot, Friday afternoon. The entrance to the dining area was blocked.

“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” the hotel’s manager said in a statement posted to social media. “Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the food and beverage operations at Clevelander South Beach until at least March 24, 2021.”

The hotel said they will re-evaluate over the coming days and will decide if they should reopen or remain temporarily closed.

Their concerns likely stem from several incidents that took place in Miami Beach over the past few days. Police recently used pepper bombs to break up a fight outside a restaurant, Thursday night.

Nearby restaurants paid the price with damage and checks left unpaid.

A man was also killed following a shooting Monday night.

Police have increased efforts to crack down on crime in the city, including bringing in officers from other departments.

“We are at the height of spring break, this weekend being what is expected to be the busiest of the weeks,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “A lot of additional reinforcements in terms of police activity here in Miami Beach, so a lot of measures in place to curb any criminal activity, to tame the crowds and to encourage people who are here to behave responsibly. If not, the message is clear: you will be arrested.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he is disturbed by the recent incidents captured on video.

