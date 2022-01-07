(WSVN) - Cleveland Clinic is making some changes due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

They are postponing non-urgent surgeries until further notice.

Essential surgeries such as transplants and surgeries at the out-patient and endoscopy centers will still be done.

The hospital is also limiting visitors to the emergency room to one adult per day.

