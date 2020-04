WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Cleveland Clinic in Weston has created a wellness taskforce for those who need a few moments of rest and relaxation during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a wide variety of services, including massages as well as art therapy.

The program has been set up to help provide mental, physical and financial health.

